A Seymour man was jailed last week for failing to appear in Roane County Criminal Court on sex crime charges. Sammy Curtis Barnard was indicted on June 17, 2019, on two counts of sexual exploitation by electronic means and seven counts of solicitation of a minor. He didn’t show up for his arraignment on July 2, 2019, so a failure to appear warrant was issued. Barnard, 69, was booked into the Roane County Jail on May 6 on the warrant. His bond was set at $70,000.