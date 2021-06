Good news for industry and future drug approvals, but physicians doubt it will be effective for most patients. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) surprised the Alzheimer’s disease community by approving Biogen’s aducanumab (now called Aduhelm). The FDA noted that this monoclonal antibody is the first to show a reduction in amyloid plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Previous drugs have slowed the progression of these aberrant protein clumps, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s, but not reduced them.