Bitcoin dropped on Friday, disappointing the investors who had hoped that it was mounting a recovery.The price had continued to hover around $40,000, with some suggesting that it was readying for a “dead cat bounce” that could take it back comfortably above the milestone.But it dropped through Thursday evening and into Friday, with other leading cryptocurrencies also continuing to stall. Ethereum(ether), Cardano (ada) anddogecoin were all down, having surged in value alongside bitcoin at the start of the week.Market experts appear divided over whether the bounce back was part of a longer term bull market trend that will see...