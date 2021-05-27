Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank expands services to meet increased need

By Becky Phelps
KCRG.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Staff at the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank say the pandemic and derecho created a big increase in demand for diapers, and the need isn’t going away. Bags containing 50 diapers were distributed to dozens of families who stopped by the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank on Wednesday.

www.kcrg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diapers#Charity#Increased Demand#Health Care#Supply And Demand#Ypn#Low Income Families#Kcrg#Medical Care#Bags#Downtown Cedar Rapids#January#Client
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Charities
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids residents celebrate Norway's independence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — May 17 is Norway's Constitution Day. Their day to celebrate their nation as independent. While some countries celebrate with a parade, Norway has a party celebration of people gathering to eat and tell stories. That is exactly what some local residents did. The Sons of Norway...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Cedar Rapids, IAfcc.gov

Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Full Title: Amendment of Section 73.622(i), Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Television Broadcast Stations (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) Requested the substitution of UHF channel 32 for VHF channel 9 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the DTV Table of Allotments. DA/FCC #: DA-21-584 Docket/RM: 21-51, RM-11876.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

University of Iowa celebrates 2021 spring and summer graduates

The Cedar Rapids Community School District will decide the future of its mask policy Wednesday. That's according to an email sent by the superintendent. More than 6,000 miles away from the conflict, people in Iowa are calling for both the Biden administration and their fellow Iowans to take action.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa recorded six new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, reaching 6,006 total deaths because of the virus since the start of the pandemic. While the deaths surpassed another grim milestone, the seven-day average of cases hit 237, the lowest since April 20, 2020, and a continued drop for the fourth consecutive day.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa Staterecordargusnews.com

Iowa town tries to turn city of stumps into tree oasis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Until one afternoon last August, Cedar Rapids had always been a lush, leafy island surrounded by a sea of corn and soybeans, with its giant oaks, sycamores and other trees towering over the community’s neighborhoods and providing a shady refuge from Iowa’s steamy summer heat. It took 45 minutes to shred nearly all of those […]
Cedar Rapids, IAClinton Herald

ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of local transmission lines

CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from approximately May 24 to June 3, weather permitting. Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest, company officials said in a...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Want a Kernels mask? You’ll have to go online shopping

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kernels’ Diamond Shop employee Nick Lemieux can point any store patron in the right direction. Kernels’ flip-flops? All the way in the back of the shop to the right. Kernels’ bottle openers? Just near the register. Kernels’ sunscreen? Smack dab in the middle of the store. What...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.