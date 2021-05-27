Cancel
Lynnwood, WA

No injuries reported in vehicle collision on Hwy 99 near 180th St SW

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was injured in a tw0-vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 99 near 180th Street Southwest, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. Emergency crews responded to a collision reported near 180th Street Southwest and Highway 99 after a driver turning eastbound on 180th failed to yield to northbound traffic and was struck by another vehicle. The collision caused the suspect vehicle to flip and land on a median.

