The pandemic has had a huge impact on our K-12 educational systems throughout our country, including here in North County. Our schools all closed in spring 2020 and stay largely closed for a year. Distance learning was a disaster at first, improving over time but never reaching the level of effective education that we see from in-person education. Attendance rates and engagement levels plummeted, the rate of students receiving D’s and F’s soared. Mental health issues increased, and parents were suffering trying to balance work demands while also acting as their kids’ teacher.