Phoenix Suns Star Chris Paul League sources told ESPN’s Adrian Voinaroski that he declined to invite Team USA to the Summer Olympics. US basketball knew Paul was heading for this decision for a few days, sources said. Sands is in the finals of the Western Conference. LA Clippers, And if they reach the NBA Finals, there will be virtually no break for Paul from the end of the NBA season to the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Round 7 of the final will be set on July 22nd, and Team USA’s first Olympic Games with France will be on July 25th.