Team USA and America’s Road to Tokyo this our featured story is week on Treasure Coast Happenings.

The Treasure Coast Sports Commission is hosting the 2021 Baseball Qualifier at Port St. Lucie’s Clover Park. Rick Hatcher, President of the Sports Commission is Mike’s special guest. Together they will break down the upcoming games, including the USA team and the amazing players that are part of this event. Also, IRSC President Dr. Tim Moore will be throwing out the first pitch Monday night at 7pm to kick off the Team USA game. America’s Road to Tokyo this week on Treasure Coast Happenings.www.wqcs.org