Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

St. Mary’s Fireworks Cancelled

fox8tv.com
 2021-05-27

Tonight the Saint Mary’s chamber of commerce announced on its Facebook page that it has made to decision to cancel this year’s Independence Day firework’s display. The chamber cites cost being the main reason for the decision. In their post the chamber says they received $462 toward its $15,500 goal...

www.fox8tv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Future#Community Engagement#Independence Day#Chamber Of Commerce#Firework
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Politicsdiscoverweyburn.com

Vigil Held At Cowessess First Nation

A vigil was held at the former Marieval Indian Residential School site Saturday night, honouring those buried in the 751 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former school. It was announced last week radar scanning of the grounds found the graves. The vigil started around 7:30 p.m., with a...
Saint Mary Parish, LADaily Review

New St. Mary Chamber member

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, Me Me’s Franklin Flower Shop, 309 Main St., Franklin. Missy Boudreaux, owner and operator, offers help with florist needs and gift items. She's shown with Leon Boudreaux.
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

Local partnership to raise funds for 2022 fireworks in St. Marys

ST. MARYS — During Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting, Councilman Andrew Mohney informed members and the public of an exciting new local partnership that will benefit future fireworks displays. Mohney, president of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, said that unfortunately, the 2021 July 3 fireworks...
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

St. Mary's Commissioners Commemorate Flag Day

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County recognized Flag Day, Monday, June 14, with a patriotic event on the grounds of the governmental center in Leonardtown. The Flag Day ceremony began with a Pass in Review showcasing color guards from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Air...
Waterloo, NYFinger Lakes Times

St. Mary's to celebrate Lady of Medjugorie

WATERLOO — The Queen of Peace Apostolate will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Our Lady of Medjugorje Friday at St. Mary’s Church. Exposition, Benediction, and the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m., with Holy Mass to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Bonacci. The mission of the...
Havre Daily News

Groundbreaking held on new St. Mary's Church

A group gathered Sunday to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new Catholic church at Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation following a Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Warfel of the Great Falls-Billings diocese. "It's a great joy to be here," Warfel said, adding, "We just have to make sure it stays up...
Religionfranklinmatters.org

St Mary's update - good news, bad news

Dear Parishioners and friends of Saint Mary Parish,. Some weeks it is a delight to write a letter to all of you because the letter’s content is all good news. Unfortunately this week I have two disappointing stories to tell you about in our Town and Parish. I also have good news too, but I must begin with the bad news.
Jefferson City, MOkrcgtv.com

St. Mary's Auxiliary Ice Cream Social returns after pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY — A beloved tradition of Jefferson City returned this year after being shelved last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sixty-third annual event was held at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City Wednesday and provided plenty of treats and refreshments, including cupcakes, brownies, and ice cream. Lisa...
Leonardtown, MDsmchd.org

St. Mary’s County Health Department Scheduled Closures

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 17, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations will continue to run as previously scheduled. Community members are encouraged to join SMCHD at the 2021...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Diane R. Kliem

Education: Victoria College – Associate of Arts; University of Houston Victoria- Bachelor of Science business administration; and South Texas College of Law- Doctor of Jurisprudence. CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria. OCCUPATION/TITLE: Attorney, president of Kliem & Associates, vice-president of Kliem Construction. COMPANY: Kliem & Associates, Attorneys at Law. HOW DID YOU...
Politicswcmu.org

Brian Mann

Engineers Found Florida Condo Had 'Major Structural Damage' Before It Collapsed. A structural engineering report provided to the Champlain Towers condominium association in 2018 found widespread problems that required extensive repairs "in the near future." The consulting group that wrote the report noted Saturday that the document "detailed significant cracks...
Politicsgananoquereporter.com

Letters to the editor: ‘Council has missed the point’

There are two sides to every story. Always. The first president of the United States, George Washington, owned slaves, as did the guy who drafted the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson. But scholars have decided the good they did outdid the bad so the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial remain in good standing (literally).
nunavutnews.com

Yellowknife Canada Day parade cancelled

The Canada Day parade, which had been set to take place by the Rotary Club of Yellowknife, has been cancelled out of respect for the Indigenous community. The service club put out a news release on June 26 stating that the planned July 1 event no longer meets its Rotary Guiding Principles due to recent discoveries of unmarked graves at former Indian residential schools.
Religionbridgeportdiocese.org

• DIOCESE OF BRIDGEPORT

BRIDGEPORT— Bishop Frank J. Caggiano expressed his concern for unity in the Church in the face of the deep divisions following the recent virtual meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), which addressed many issues including the worthiness to receive Holy Communion. In his hour-long weekly radio...
Religionnewtelegraphng.com

Muslim leader sues for religious harmony

The chairman of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, has underscored the need for Nigerians of all religious persuasions to embrace harmonious living with one another in order to create an atmosphere that is devoid of suspicion and fear. Alhaji Kilani made the remark at the inauguration of members of the local government chapter of NIREC, held at Oke Agbe Akoko, headquarters of the council area.
Societyvernonmatters.ca

Graffiti on Saskatoon cathedral after unmarked graves found

SASKATOON — The front of a Saskatoon cathedral was tagged with graffiti following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Saskatchewan. Red hand prints and the words “we were children” were painted on the doors of the St. Paul Co-Cathedral in the city’s...
Religionjfbelievers.com

June Ministry in Cebu

Read the latest updates from the mission field in Cebu, Philippines. At the end of May, we took a 3-day trip across the island to Toledo and Balamban. KC, one of the SLM members, came and assisted. We updated programming at both Shofar TV stations hung banners to promote the channels. We also caught up with a few pastors and distributed the latest Shofar newsletter. On the second day of the trip, we held a coffee giveaway for college students at Knockbucks Café. A few of the SLM members were able to help at the booth, and we met quite a few students. We also hit the streets with WOTS magazines and posters. At the end of the day, we regrouped at Yummio and caught up with the owner there. He has been a main contact with a couple of schools in the area, so we left Exploring Creation Science proposals with him to pass along to the administration. On the way back to the city, we journeyed through Cantabaco, visited Spring Park, and stopped at Southern Bethany. The trips out of the city are always a breath of fresh air (literally) and good for maintaining relationships and forming new ones.