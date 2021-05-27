Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reynolds, IN

Three arrested in March hit-and-run death near Reynolds

By MICHAEL JOHNSON editor@thehj.com
Newsbug.info
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREYNOLDS — A LaPorte County man faces charges of killing a man during a March hit-and-run incident near Reynolds, and his siblings are accused of helping him cover it up. Jay J. Rose, 27, of LaPorte, has been charged in White County with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Level 4 felony, in connection with the March 19, 2021, hit-and-run death of John J. Chomer Sr., 54, of Lafayette, on Indiana 43 near County Road 350 South, near Big Creek.

www.newsbug.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reynolds, IN
City
Monticello, IN
County
Laporte County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Laporte County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Purdue University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of...