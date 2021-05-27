Three arrested in March hit-and-run death near Reynolds

REYNOLDS — A LaPorte County man faces charges of killing a man during a March hit-and-run incident near Reynolds, and his siblings are accused of helping him cover it up. Jay J. Rose, 27, of LaPorte, has been charged in White County with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Level 4 felony, in connection with the March 19, 2021, hit-and-run death of John J. Chomer Sr., 54, of Lafayette, on Indiana 43 near County Road 350 South, near Big Creek.