The Falcons made another smaller signing today, inking a deal with DE/OLB Shareef Miller. Miller was actually a fourth-round pick in 2019 for the Eagles after an impressive career at Penn State, where he racked up 14.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss in three seasons as a Nittany Lion. He has tremendous size, standing at 6’5 and 255 pounds, which allows him to play standing up or with his hand in the dirt. However, frame is only part of the potion in the NFL. Coming out of college, there was some worry about his functional skill, and so far, it’s prevented him from making any impact at the pro-level.