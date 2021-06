Brandi Chastain looks back on her iconic picture from 1999 with pride knowing how the 99ers helped grow both soccer and courage on and off the field. July 10, 1999. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California was jammed with 90,185 soccer-crazed fans ready to see the Unites States women’s soccer team defeat China to win the World Cup. Those who were in attendance that Saturday, including President Bill Clinton, will never forget Brandi Chastain’s left-footed penalty kick to the upper corner and her reaction that followed.