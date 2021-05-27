Events at the Monticello-Union Township Library

Library Closed — May 31: The library is closed in observance of Memorial Day. Summer Reading Sign Up — June 1, 10 a.m.: 2021 Summer Reading is here. Join us on the south lawn for fun and games while you sign up for our 2021 Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales. Adults and children will be given a log to fill out a return along with information about programs we are offering as a part of Summer Reading. Like previous years, teens participating in Summer Reading will be given a game board to complete and return for their prize.