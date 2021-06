Charlotte County commissioners considered whether they could get sewer projects done fast enough to use the $36.6 million coming in federal pandemic. The first draft of guidance coming from the U.S. Treasury Department says all projects paid for with the American Rescue plan must begin by Dec. 31, 2024, and finish by Dec. 31, 2026. County staff brought the update to commissioners at their meeting Tuesday. By next month, Zinnia Vargas said, staff would have a list of recommendations for the commission to consider.