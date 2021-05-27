New York City EMT Says He Was Beaten for Being Jewish During Vegas Vacation
A New York City EMT says he became a victim of anti-Jewish violence while on vacation with his family. The Las Vegas strip was supposed to offer a getaway full of fun and action for Paul Lebowitz, who was visiting the destination from Staten Island with his wife and adult son. Instead, it brought a harrowing and violent experience that has caused him to "lose faith" in police and government agencies, he said.www.nbcnewyork.com