Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Five charged in alleged Bolivian bribe scheme

msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former Bolivian government officials and three Americans have been charged in an alleged scheme in which the Americans paid bribes to secure a Bolivian government contract for tear gas, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolivian#Bribes#Government Authorities#Government Officials#U S Government#U S Officials#Americans#Scheme#U S Authorities#Gas#Bryan Wood Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public SafetyMiami Herald

California men charged in immigrant kidnap-ransom scheme

Three Southern California men have been charged in connection with a ring that kidnapped and held for ransom at least six people who were trying to cross into the United States illegally, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Edgar Lemus, 23, of Vernon; Francisco Hernandez Martinez, 20, of Vernon; and Junior Martinez,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. arrests former Bolivian minister on bribery, money laundering charges

May 27 (UPI) -- The United States has arrested a former Bolivian minister and another government official over bribery and money laundering charges. The Justice Department announced in a statement Wednesday that former Bolivian Minister Arturo Carlos Murillo Prijic, 57, and his chief of staff, Sergio Rodrigo Mendez Mendizabal, 51, were arrested late last week for receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company to secure Bolivian government contracts over the course of several months.
Norfolk, VASFGate

Mail carrier charged with taking bribes to divert drugs

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Norfolk mail carrier has been charged with diverting packages filled with marijuana to a drug dealer in exchange for bribes, according to court documents. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Gary Kent Turner Jr. was charged with bribery of a public official, according to a criminal complaint...
New York City, NYwincountry.com

U.S. charges ex-Austrian bank CEO in Odebrecht bribery scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors said the former chief executive of an Austrian bank was arrested on Tuesday and charged with involvement in a long-running bribery and money-laundering conspiracy involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA. Peter Weinzierl and co-defendant Alexander Waldstein, both of Austria, were accused of conspiring...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
The Independent

US investigators recover a ‘majority’ of bitcoin ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline to Russian hackers

United States investigators recovered millions of dollars of cryptocurrency paid to Russian ransomware hackers in the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, the Justice Department revealed on Monday.“Earlier today, the Department of Justice has found and recaptured the majority of ransom Colonial paid to the DarkSide network in the wake of the ransomware attack,” said Lisa Monaco, the US deputy attorney general, during a press conference. “Ransomware attacks are always unacceptable – but when they target critical infrastructure, we will spare no effort in our response,” Ms Monaco added. “Today we turned the tables on DarkSide.”The FBI was able to recapture a portion...
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

FBI investigates Postmaster General DeJoy over alleged campaign finance scheme

June 3 (UPI) -- The FBI is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over an alleged private sector campaign finance scheme, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The investigation is tied to reports that surfaced in The Washington Post in September that he allegedly pressured employees to donate to Republican candidates and reimbursed them through bonuses while he was leading North Carolina-based New Breed Logistics from 2000-2014.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Dayton residents charged in identity & financial fraud scheme

DAYTON, Ohio – A federal grand jury has charged two Daytonians with federal crimes related to identity fraud, aggravated identity theft, theft of U.S. mail, Social Security fraud and access device fraud. The defendants allegedly conspired to steal checks, credit cards, debit cards, bank account information and Social Security numbers to enrich themselves.
AOL Corp

Professional soccer player indicted on fraud charges in alleged $215K catfishing scheme

A United Soccer League player has been indicted on charges that he allegedly catfished two people out of a combined $215,000. Abdul Osumanu, 24, is a defender for Union Omaha. He was charged last week along with Banabas Ganidekam in a U.S. District Court in West Virginia with two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, a money laundering charge and a charge of receipt of stolen money.
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Federal Contractor Charged in Massive Bid-Rigging Scheme

A construction company owner in Maryland was arrested Friday on charges that he paid a State Department insider tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for confidential information that illegally won him contracts worth more than $100 million, prosecutors announced. Sina Moayedi, the founder and principal owner of Mosaic, Inc., now faces two counts of wire fraud and one count of bribery of a public official. For many years, Montage has performed work for the federal government, including the Department of Defense, the FBI, NASA, and the State Department. The State Department employee accused of assisting Moayedi in his alleged scheme is named in the complaint against him only as “Insider-1.” However, a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast identifies her as 65-year-old May Salehi, who is assigned to the State Department’s division of Overseas Buildings Operations.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

New Charges Filed Against Medical Technology Company President And Two Others In Alleged Fraudulent Covid-19 Testing Scheme

SAN FRANCISCO –A federal grand jury handed down a superseding indictment against the president of California-based medical technology company Arrayit Corporation, Mark Schena, in connection with the submission of over $70 million in false and fraudulent claims for allergy and COVID-19 testing. Additionally, a criminal information was filed against each of Paul Haje, Arrayit’s Vice President of Marketing, and Marc Jablonski, president of an Arizona-based marketing organization, in related schemes. The new charges are part of coordinated law enforcement actions filed in seven federal districts throughout the United States in response to alleged health care fraud schemes that are said to have exploited the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that over $143 million in false billings were generated in connection with these cases. A press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice summarizing the nationwide coordinated law enforcement actions can be found here.
Public Safetywnctimes.com

FBI’s Encrypted Phone Platform Infiltrated Hundreds of Criminal Syndicates

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of California. FBI’s Encrypted Phone Platform Infiltrated Hundreds of Criminal Syndicates; Result is Massive Worldwide Takedown. For Further Information, Contact:. Media Relations Director Kelly Thornton (619) 546-9726. SAN DIEGO – A wave of hundreds of...