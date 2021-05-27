Cancel
HSBC to exit US retail banking sector

By AFP
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC announced Wednesday that it is exiting the retail and small business banking market in the United States, in line with its strategy to refocus on corporate and investment banking in Asia. The London-headquartered, Asia-focused giant intends to "focus on the banking and wealth management needs of globally connected affluent...

