New Parents and expecting parents often trust baby brands to create and sell safe equipment for their new bundles of joy. Unfortunately, the baby industry is competitive, causing certain brands to cut corners and rush new exciting products to market without thorough safety testing. When hazards are discovered by the public this forces companies to address and remedy the issue. Sometimes it is too late to remedy—such is the case of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide, which tragically caused the death of four infants in 2019 and 2020. The four infants who passed away after their parents used the Glider were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs, resulting in suffocation. These incidents occurred between April 2019 and February 2020.