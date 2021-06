Going into the 2021 NFL Draft, many were wondering if the Minnesota Vikings would draft their quarterback of the future who could temporarily serve as the backup to current starter Kirk Cousins. As the draft progressed, fans found out that player would be Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, who Minnesota selected with the 66th overall pick. Since then, we have found out there was another quarterback on the Vikings radar before Mond, that being Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who was ultimately selected by NFC North rival Chicago Bears with the 11th overall selection.