Wild's Nico Sturm: Earns first postseason assist

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Sturm produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6. Sturm set up Nick Bjugstad's third-period insurance tally. In the last two games, Sturm has earned his first playoff goal and assist. He's added five shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating through six playoff contests. The German forward has centered the fourth line throughout the first round, and it's unlikely that role changes much heading into Friday's Game 7.

www.cbssports.com
Nico Sturm
Nick Bjugstad
#Goal Line#Hits#Forward Line#German#Contests#Role#Assist
