NHL

Wild's Zach Parise: Springs odd-man rush

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParise registered an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6. Parise found Kevin Fiala with a pass to spring an odd-man rush that ended with a Ryan Hartman goal. The assist was Parise's second point in three games since he joined the lineup in place of Marcus Johansson (arm). The 36-year-old Parise will likely remain in a third-line role for Friday's Game 7.

