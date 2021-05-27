Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Mike Minor: Strikes out nine

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Minor allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out nine across five innings Wednesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision. Minor dueled with Tyler Glasnow in the outing and fared well, supplementing his nine strikeouts with five groundouts. That helped him work around four walks, as he put at least one runner on base with a free pass in three separate innings. Though his ability to suppress runs has been inconsistent, Minor has seen a strong uptick in strikeouts across his last four outings by punching out 31 hitters across 23 frames. He owns a 4.83 ERA after his first 10 starts of the campaign.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Striking Out#Hits#Rays#Strikeouts#Runs#Factor#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/7

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out nine vs. Rockies, records hit in first start since May 9

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom made his first start for the big-league club since May 9 on Tuesday, recording a no-decision against the Colorado Rockies. DeGrom, who had been sidelined by side tightness, threw five innings and held the Rockies to a run on three hits (including a Ryan McMahon home run) and no walks. He struck out nine batters and recorded strikes on 44 of his 63 pitches. According to Statcast, deGrom's fastball clocked in at 99.4 mph on average, or a half a tick higher than his seasonal norm (98.9).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: 2 stars Mike Matheny must sit immediately

Numbers, as the saying goes, don’t lie. And what they say about KC Royals Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler lead to one unfortunate, inescapable conclusion. Both players need to sit out a game or two. Maybe more. Their May-long—and season-long, in Soler’s case—slumps continue to hurt the club. Manager Mike Matheny must, for their sake and that of his team’s, give both, who’ve played every game so far this season, time to recharge.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Jose Berrios: Strikes out seven

Berrios (5-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles. Berrios got himself into trouble in the second inning by surrendering two singles and a walk, but he avoided being charged for the pair of runs scored due to an error by Andrelton Simmons. He had little trouble with the Orioles' lineup otherwise, and he earned his fifth win of the season. Through 10 starts, Berrios has maintained a 3.67 ERA and a strong 63:17 K:BB across 56.1 innings. He currently projects to draw his next start Monday in a rematch at Baltimore.
MLBMLB

Bieber flirts with no-no, strikes out 12 in win

The last time Shane Bieber pitched in Detroit involved an Opening Day snowstorm, bitter cold and a loss, despite 12 strikeouts. With sunshine, a first-pitch temp in the mid-60s and Bieber back on the hill on Thursday at Comerica Park, the Tigers were in a load of trouble. Cleveland’s right-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, fanned 12 and avenged that April 1 defeat with a 5-2 victory to lead the Indians to a series win.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Checks out of lineup

Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays. Jarrod Dyson will pick up a start in center field in place of Taylor, who is sitting out for the first time since May 14. Taylor went 6-for-27 while starting in each of the last eight games, recording two home runs, five RBI, four runs and one stolen base.
MLBarcamax.com

Shane Bieber strikes out 12 as Cleveland beats Tigers, 5-2

DETROIT — You knew going in the margins would be thin for the Tigers against Cleveland starter Shane Bieber, the reigning American League Cy Young winner. Turned out they were paper thin. Bieber took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Thursday and bullied Tigers' hitters for seven innings in a...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Strikes out 12 in victory

Bieber (5-3) allowed one earned run on one hit and four walks while striking out 12 across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers. Bieber dominated the Tigers for much of the outing, logging his sixth double-digit strikeout effort of the season. That was offset a bit by his four free passes, which raised his BB/9 to 3.4 -- well above his career rate of 2.0. Even so, Bieber has maintained a strong 3.13 ERA with 110 strikeouts across 72 innings on the campaign.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Royals' Mike Matheny: Adalberto Mondesí's return "fun to watch"

Adalberto Mondesí's Royals debut couldn't have gone much better, with the shortstop going 2-4 with two doubles in a 2-1 win over a Tampa Bay team that had won 11 straight. The next morning, manager Mike Matheny called into 610's Fescoe In The Morning to give his review, and explain what he saw from the Mondesí on night one.
Baseballwholehogsports.com

Slavens out 1-3 weeks with 'minor setback'

Details were scarce, but the feeling Wednesday night was Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens might be able to play again this season. Slavens was assisted off the field during the second inning when he turned his right ankle while stepping on first base to beat out a two-run single. He spent most of the Razorbacks’ 11-2 victory wearing a walking boot and holding crutches in the dugout.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: Wild brawl breaks out involving Padres’ Fort Wayne affiliate

Punches thrown between the Padres’ and Cubs’ high Single-A affiliates. Play was interrupted in the eighth inning Tuesday night in high Single-A Fort Wayne’s game at South Bend by a wild, benches-clearing brawl in which several players from both teams threw punches. Tensions appeared to boil over after shoving between...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Minor League Baseball Teams

Tensions ran high in a heated matchup between the Single-A Fort Wayne Tin Caps and the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night. And those tensions between the Midwest League rivals finally boiled over in the top of the eighth inning. At the end of the seventh inning, a Tin Caps...
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Softball “Strike Out Cancer” Game Tonight

The Indianola High School softball teams annual “Strike Out Cancer” night is tonight against rival Southeast Polk, a longstanding tradition to raise funds, awareness, and to support those around the programs who have been affected by cancer. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA News the annual game has honored many former players and coaches who have been affected by cancer, and presents an opportunity to come together as a community.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to 7-3 win over Pirates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer before injuring his hamstring, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3. The Royals have won 10 of 16 to get back to .500 for the first time since an 11-game losing streak dropped them four games below.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Mike Tauchman: Out of lineup Thursday

Tauchman isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. Tauchman will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Austin Slater will start in center field and lead off.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Kuhl, Pirates to face Minor, Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-26, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Mike Minor: Posts quality start Monday

Minor (4-2) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings as he earned the victory over the Pirates on Monday. The 33-year-old southpaw has turned things around lately, as he's given up two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts, dropping his ERA from 5.75 to 4.65. Minor also owns a solid 68:22 K:BB over 60 innings, and he'll look to keep things rolling against the Twins on Saturday.
MLBYardbarker

May 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Zach Logue strikes out 12 in win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. The system went. Buffalo drops three in a row, surrendering 3 runs on 9 hits including 2 home runs. New Hampshire held the Patriots to one run on 3 hits and took advantage of four Patriot errors to take game 1. New Hampshire surrendered 7 runs in the 1st inning of game 2 and couldn’t muster any offense. Vancouver allowed 9 runs over the first 4 innings, scoring 1 run on 3 hits. Dunedin had a rest day.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves confirm SP Mike Soroka out for season

Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Friday afternoon during an interview on the MLB Network that right-hander Mike Soroka is out for the remainder of the season (h/t to David O’Brien of The Athletic). Soroka underwent exploratory surgery on his right Achilles a couple weeks ago. It’ll go down as a...