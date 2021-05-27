Royals' Mike Minor: Strikes out nine

Minor allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out nine across five innings Wednesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision. Minor dueled with Tyler Glasnow in the outing and fared well, supplementing his nine strikeouts with five groundouts. That helped him work around four walks, as he put at least one runner on base with a free pass in three separate innings. Though his ability to suppress runs has been inconsistent, Minor has seen a strong uptick in strikeouts across his last four outings by punching out 31 hitters across 23 frames. He owns a 4.83 ERA after his first 10 starts of the campaign.