White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Whiffs 10 in tough loss
Rodon (5-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals after recording 10 strikeouts and one run allowed on one hit and zero walks across six innings. The 28-year-old served up a solo homer during the third inning to Tommy Edman, but he only allowed two other batters to reach base (both via hit-by-pitch). Rodon has failed to pick up a win in each of his past two starts despite allowing only one run on three hits with a 23:0 K:BB over 12 frames.www.cbssports.com