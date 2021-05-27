Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Whiffs 10 in tough loss

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodon (5-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals after recording 10 strikeouts and one run allowed on one hit and zero walks across six innings. The 28-year-old served up a solo homer during the third inning to Tommy Edman, but he only allowed two other batters to reach base (both via hit-by-pitch). Rodon has failed to pick up a win in each of his past two starts despite allowing only one run on three hits with a 23:0 K:BB over 12 frames.

Tommy Edman
Homer
St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
MLB

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLB

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Kansas City Royals (17-21) will collide with the Chicago White Sox (23-14) in Game 3 of a four-game series in the AL Central Division at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Kansas City split the doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox with a 6-2 victory in the opening match and a 1-3 defeat in Game 2 on Friday. The Royals will take the White Sox in the 3rd installment of the series on Saturday. In doubleheader Game 2, starter Jakob Junis allowed 4 hits and 2 earned runs with zero walks while striking one batter in the loss. Designated Hitter Carlos Santana achieved the lone run on one hit with an RBI for Kansas City. Second Baseman Whit Merrifield, Right Fielder Jorge Soler, and Center Fielder Jarrod Dyson contributed one hit apiece in the losing effort.
MLB

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLB

Perez homers again as Royals beat Rodon, White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) -- A little familiarity went a long way for the Kansas City Royals with Carlos Rodon. Same for Mike Minor taking on the Chicago White Sox. Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day, and the Royals handed Rodon his first loss of the season with a 5-1 victory over the White Sox on Saturday night.
MLB
Daily Herald

Rodon expected to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (17-21, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-14, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (2-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-0, .58 ERA, .68 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -195, Royals +167;...
MLB

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLB
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLB

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLB

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLB

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/13/21

Minnesota Twins (12-22) at Chicago White Sox (21-13) Michael Pineda (2-1) (2.43) vs. Carlos Rodon (5-0) (0.58) The Line: Chicago White Sox -134 / Minnesota Twins +124 --- Over/Under: 7.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox meet Thursday in MLB action from...
MLB

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
MLB

Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet’s pitching overlay is impressive

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 13: Garrett Crochet #45 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) We have praised Chicago White Sox pitching a lot this season...
MLB

Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLB

Wednesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 4, White Sox 0

Wednesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 4, White Sox 0. Tommy Edman’s bat was far more important to the Cardinals’ win over the White Sox on Wednesday than Giovanny Gallegos’s hat – but did not spark near the same level of controversy. Edman hit a pair of solo homers – for eight...
MLB

White Sox 4, Royals 3: MVPito Walks it Off!

How are you feeling, Sox fans? The Chicago White Sox were able to grab the win this afternoon 4-3, with a crazy and close game all the way until the end. The hero today was no other than our MVP, José Abreu, who added quite a chapter to his legend in this series. From a scary collision on Friday, to a home run on Saturday, to a walk-off, wild pitch run on Sunday, it’s safe to say the heart and soul of this team lies with him.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Power Rankings 2021: White Sox Top Standings at Quarter Mark

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings at the quarter mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the difference a year makes. At this point in the 2020 season, MLB was two-thirds through the shortened campaign, in the midst of a September stretch run. This year, we're only a fourth of...
MLB

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Allows six runs in loss

Cease (3-2) took the loss Tuesday at Cleveland after surrendering six runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 3.1 innings. The 25-year-old needed 94 pitches to record 10 outs, though he did generate 11 swings-and-misses. Cease has a 3.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 68:27 K:BB across 55 innings (11 starts) in 2021.