Royals' Whit Merrifield: Records stolen base

Mike Minor shaved off his goatee before his start tonight and it made him look ten years younger. Then he went out and pitched like he was ten years younger. Minor shoved tonight. I guess he heard all those times I said the Royals should move him to the bullpen. Minor pitched seven innings and struck out seven. He allowed only two hits all night. For the first couple of innings, he fought his command a bit but the stuff was as sharp tonight as it was when he pitched as a reliever for the Royals in 2017. The curveball in particular seemed absolutely deadly; it reminded me both of his stint in 2017 and of Wade Davis when Davis was last in Kansas City. The bottom would just drop out and leave hitters flailing helplessly or watching, mystified. After the first couple of innings Minor made only one mistake, a pitch that caught a bit too much of the inside part of the plate which Jose Abreu delivered into the leftfield bleachers for the only run the White Sox scored all night.