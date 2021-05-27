Infographic: Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases Remain Rare In US
In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published further public data about breakthrough Covid-19 cases and it shows that vaccines have been highly effective at reducing infections, hospitalizations and death. As of late April, around 101 million Americans had been fully vaccinated and the CDC's data states that 10,262 cases of Covid-19 occurred among fully vaccinated people, 995 of whom required hospitalization with 160 deaths recorded. The trends mirror those of Israel which has reported a handful of infections among its fully vaccinated population with a successful vaccine rollout resulting in both cases and hospitalizations collapsing.www.ibtimes.com