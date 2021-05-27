Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

HSBC To Exit US Retail Banking Sector

By AFP News
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HSBC announced Wednesday that it is exiting the retail and small business banking market in the United States, in line with its strategy to refocus on corporate and investment banking in Asia. The London-headquartered, Asia-focused giant intends to "focus on the banking and wealth management needs of globally connected affluent...

www.ibtimes.com
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Retail Banking#Business Banking#Investment Banking#Corporate Banking#American Banking#Exit Us#Citizens Bank#Les Echos#Cathay General Bancorp#Cerberus#Market#Businesses#Asia#Strategy#Wealth#International Centers#London#United States#Geopolitical Tensions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Retailcloudnewsmag.com

FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award

While the age-old saying and philosophy of virtue being its own reward (or seeing doing good as its own reward) remains a strong motivating factor in doing good persistently, it helps when virtue gets recognition from time to time. Even though anyone or organisation committed to doing good will keep...
Credits & Loansthedallasnews.net

Prepaid Card Market Is Booming Worldwide | Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Paypal

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Prepaid Card Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Prepaid Card market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Prepaid Card market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Prepaid Card market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover, Walmart, Bank of America, Apple Inc, Wells Fargo, Paypal, West Union, Kaiku, AccountNow, NetSpend, AT&T & T-Mobile etc.
Personal Financehot96.com

XP’s bank plans financial services marketplace – CEO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian broker XP Inc is bolstering its banking unit to offer financial services such as credit and insurance to the more than 3 million clients it serves, an executive said. Jose Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP, said it intends to offer third-party financial products including mortgages,...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

Canada Posts Trade Surplus Due To Slow Auto Sector

Canada posted a trade surplus in April as imports and exports of merchandise both declined, largely because of slumping trade in motor vehicles and parts, authorities said. The slump was mainly due to production shutdowns in the auto assembly industry in April as a result of the global shortage of semiconductor chips, the agency said.
BusinessIBTimes

Markets Struggle As Traders Jostle Before US Inflation Data, ECB Meeting

Investors trod cautiously Wednesday with focus on the release of US inflation data this week, which could have a huge bearing on Federal Reserve monetary policy, while the European Central Bank's latest meeting is also in view. Global markets have essentially been in a holding position this month as traders...
RetailAxios

Axios Markets

1 big thing: The de-globalization of retail banking. Big banks are pulling back from the heights of their global ambitions for retail banking, writes Axios' Kate Marino. Why it matters: The globalization dogma says bigger is better, and that more markets offer more opportunities for making money. But increasingly, the international mega-bank model is getting clunky, more expensive — and less popular.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Bengaluru’s Digital Payments Fintech Cashfree Receives Strategic Investment from State Bank of India

The State Bank of India (SBI) (NSE:SBIN), a multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, reports that it has made a strategic investment in Paypal-incubated digital payments Fintech Cashfree. Launched in 2015, the Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech firm handles more than $20 billion in payment volumes...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Innovative Strategies In Retail And Digital Banking

High-end athleisure apparel company lululemon athletica inc. said it is aiming to grow its inventory and leverage more air freight to avoid port delays. In U.S. retail, Walmart narrowed down its roster of potential suppliers who will pitch executives in hopes of getting their made-in-America products on the retailer’s shelves. And in digital banking, financial institutions and FinTechs are teaming with increasing frequency to improve open banking’s availability and reach. All this, Today in Data.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Emirates Development Bank hires banks for dollar bonds - document

Emirates Development Bank, wholly owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, has hired banks to arrange the issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday. Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) will hold...
Retailkamcity.com

Building Blocks For A Sustained Recovery In Retail Sector Falling Into Place

Lifestyle and fashion retailers recorded strong performance through the first full month of post-lockdown activity with sustained online sales helping to bolster overall growth, according to BDO’s latest High Street Sales Tracker (HSST). The lifestyle category saw total like-for-like sales reaching their highest result on record, as they surged by...
Businessvoonze.com

All roads to a Credit Suisse merger lead to UBS

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Credit Suisse’s new chairman, António Horta-Osório, is too busy to think about mergers. But its stock market crash suggests that an acquisition is not out of the question. All roads lead to UBS. Horta-Osório’s first job is to...
Businessthepaypers.com

Visa partners Goldman Sachs for global money transaction solution

Visa has partnered with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking to help businesses move money around the world. Through its implementation of Visa B2B Connect and Visa Direct Payouts solutions, Goldman Sachs will help its commercial and corporate banking clients simplify complexities and costs associated with existing systems and inefficient processes. These solutions will add to Goldman’s cross-border business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) payments program for high and low value payments.
Business101 WIXX

Goldman Sachs partners with Visa for corporate payments

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s commercial and corporate banking clients can now use Visa Inc’s networks to make cross-border payments and move money globally, the companies said on Monday. Goldman Sachs’ clients can use Visa B2B Connect, a corporate payments network that allows financial institutions to process high-value, cross-border...
RetailIBM - United States

Reimagining the Future of Retail Banking through Digital Transformation

By Mike Nitsopoulos, SVP, Strategy, Architecture & Innovation, PNC Bank and Shahir Daya, Distinguished Engineer and CTO Financial Services, IBM Global Business Services. Like so many other businesses in the past year, financial institutions have been put to the test amid a global pandemic that changed nearly every aspect of daily life, including how consumers make digital purchases to how small business owners apply for loans. These shifts have further underscored the need for the banking industry to accelerate digital transformation.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Innovative Approaches To Retail And Banking

Target and Walmart, among other retailers, are unveiling their own plans to hold sales to rival Prime Day in June. In outdoors-focused retail, The Explore Fund Council will address what The North Face views as disparities in outdoor exploration. And in banking, a large share of financial institutions (FIs) have either recently invested in artificial intelligence-based systems or plans to do so over the next year. All this, Today in Data.
Retailtalkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Emerging technologies like VR, AR reshape retail sector

Emerging technologies are changing the retail sector at an unprecedented rate. Industry watchers predict the global market for IoT (internet of things) hardware for retail applications will total more than $94 billion by 2025. The market for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in global retail is estimated to...
Businesstop1000funds.com

Potential storms ahead in the banking sector

Panellists discuss the possible impact of corporate failures on European banks coming out of the pandemic, and note central banks juggling act around digital currencies; unable to halt their arrival but still having to marshal progress and ensure the technology doesn’t weaken financial stability. The session examined the structural trends in the financial sector that have been entire amplified or altered by the COVID crisis.
Retailrebusinessonline.com

Vaccines, Stimulus Checks are Giving US Retail Sector a ‘Shot in the Arm,’ Says NRF Chief Economist

The U.S. federal government is playing an active role in consumer spending with three stimulus packages passed in the past 12 months, which is helping support the economy during this pandemic-induced recession. Americans have received thousands of dollars from the government and are opting to spend their newfound discretionary income on more goods and services, not to mention savings and paying bills.