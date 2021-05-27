Religion Notes: May 27, 2021

Holyoke - After fifteen months, it’s finally time to come back. The United Congregational Church of Holyoke is pleased to announce that in-person worship services are returning every Sunday at 10 am beginning June 6. For updates and details regarding worship services, please visit UCC’s website at www.uccholyoke.org or the UCC Holyoke Facebook page. The United Congregational Church of Holyoke is an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. We welcome all individuals, regardless of where they are on their journey. If you’d like to learn more about UCC Holyoke, please visit our website at www.uccholyoke.org, find us on Facebook or Instagram, or call our office at 413-532-1483 Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 300 Appleton St.