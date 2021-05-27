Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, KY

Covington Plaza is the newest link in the long-term project to reconnect the city to the Ohio River

By David Holthaus
nkythrives.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second phase of Covington’s portion of the Riverfront Commons trail, sometimes referred to as the “crown jewel” section, is all but finished now. The $6.5 million portion includes a space called Covington Plaza, a 1,350-seat riverfront amphitheater, similar to downtown Cincinnati’s Serpentine Wall, where people can enjoy music and other performances, or just sit, eat lunch, and watch the river flow.

nkythrives.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ludlow, KY
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Grand River, OH
Local
Kentucky Government
Covington, KY
Government
City
River, KY
City
Covington, KY
City
Fort Thomas, KY
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Kayaks#Tacos#Festival#Project Music#Grand Opening#Carnegie#Latin#Riverfront Commons#Southbank Partners#Covington Plaza#Downtown Cincinnati#Feature Vendors#Music Production#Spaces#Bike#Suspension Bridge#Jewel#Walkers#Planners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Loveland, OHtelecompetitor.com

Cincinnati Bell Adds Another UniCity Smart City

Loveland, OH and Cincinnati Bell are partnering to bring smart city capabilities and free public WiFi to most of the city’s downtown. The service provider’s UniCity Smart City practice has deployed the technology to the area from the Little Miami River to the East Loveland Nature Preserve. “Cincinnati Bell has...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Covington, KYrcnky.com

Covington Repaving "Worst" Streets Across Eight Neighborhoods

Work is underway to improve damaged streets that stretch across eight Covington neighborhoods. Covington's public works director called the streets, which are targeted as part of a $560,000 repaving project, some of the "worst of the worst" driving experiences. The streets were chosen following a survey and rating by an...
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.