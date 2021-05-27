Covington Plaza is the newest link in the long-term project to reconnect the city to the Ohio River
The second phase of Covington’s portion of the Riverfront Commons trail, sometimes referred to as the “crown jewel” section, is all but finished now. The $6.5 million portion includes a space called Covington Plaza, a 1,350-seat riverfront amphitheater, similar to downtown Cincinnati’s Serpentine Wall, where people can enjoy music and other performances, or just sit, eat lunch, and watch the river flow.nkythrives.com