Winchester, VA

Memorial Day weekend happenings

By Star staff report
Winchester Star
 14 days ago

The Rotary Club of Winchester will honor loved ones, military veterans and first responders today through Memorial Day at the Healing Field of Honor on the front campus of Handley High School. As many as a thousand American flags will stand in solemn tribute. The opening ceremony, set for 6 p.m. today, will feature a “low and slow” C-17 flyover and parachuting skydivers. Seating is limited, so bring your own chair if you wish. Flags may be purchased onsite for $40. There is no cost to visit the Healing Field of Honor. The closing ceremony will be 3 p.m. Monday. Keynote speaker is Ken Falks, founder of Boulder Crest Retreat for wounded soldiers in Bluemont.

