GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of May 27, 2021

As Father's Day is coming up, I thought it might be fun to write about gardening and men (specifically fathers). As I do with all writing, a bit of time was spent on searching what else is out there and whether there is any appreciable marketing around this theme. Well, what a surprise. It was the gadgets, the tools, the toys that are advertised for those fathers who are also gardeners. In comparison, for Mother's Day, you see purchases of flowers and all things traditionally womanlike that are the biggest sellers. Given that a woman is physically different from a man and generally not as strong (in brute strength), one might think the tools of the trade might be a better gift for a woman who is a gardener.