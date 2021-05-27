Cancel
Gardening

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of May 27, 2021

By Ron Kujawski
theberkshireedge.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article* Plant an assortment of your most commonly used culinary herbs in large pots and put them on the step outside the kitchen door. * Pull off flowering stalks of rhubarb at the base of the plant. Give rhubarb plants a small handful of fertilizer since the appearance of flowering stalks is often an indication of poor soil fertility or an overcrowded plant. Rhubarb grows best at temperatures below 75 degrees F, which is one reason why they are doing so well this spring.

