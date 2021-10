The Powell Panthers continued their undefeated campaign, holding the Douglas Bearcats to 141 yards of total offense during a Homecoming win on Friday. The game began back and forth with penalties and stalled drives by both the Panthers (4-0) and the Bearcats (2-1), but it was broken open by a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown by PHS senior cornerback Zach Ratcliff in the second quarter. That helped the Panthers defeat the Bearcats 17-0.

POWELL, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO