Fiscal Court on track to approve county budget

Janie Slaven | CJ Pulaski County Treasurer Joan Isaacs advised county officials that the state has approved the draft budget for 2021-22 at Tuesday's fiscal court meeting.

Despite the economy-crippling COVID pandemic, Pulaski County Fiscal Court is working on a budget that includes across-the-board raises for employees.

The first reading of the 2021-22 county budget was heard at the May 11 fiscal court meeting and County Treasurer Joan Isaacs reported to magistrates on Tuesday that Kentucky's Department for Local Government had approved the draft so that it could be advertised for a second reading at the June 8 regular meeting.

"There were no changes," Isaacs told the court. "They said everything looked well."

At $32,753,836, the draft is back on par to what the budget had been pre-pandemic. Last June, with COVID-19 in full swing, the court had passed a budget of $29.7 million -- backing off plans to include a raise for county employees.

The one included in this budget marks the first such raise in four years, increasing wages by an extra $1 per hour for county employees who have been working at least two years. Newer hires go through a "step" process for two years before being fully salaried.

"This is the most substantial raise we've been able to give our employees," Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price said during an informal budget workshop earlier this month.

"It's been a while since we've been able to give raises," Isaacs added. "I do believe it's sustainable but it might be one of those things where next year, we might not be able to give a quarter."

Another major consideration for magistrates, as discussed during the budget workshop, was finding money to pave roads since state funding continues to decrease.

"We've got to find some way to repave these roads," District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk observed, specifically citing roads which the county had bonded to chip-seal nearly two decades ago. "They're falling apart."

District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw said he had constituents begging him to return some of the roads back to their former gravel state. Through the workshopping process, the magistrates were able to increase the blacktop earmark by just over $400,000 and get close to a $1 million total through cuts to other areas.

As it stands prior to a final vote next month, the draft budget currently allocates a total of $16,437,700 to the General Fund; $5,332,151 to the Road Fund; $4,772,635 to the Jail Fund; $334,350 to LGEA Fund; $3,423,000 to the Fire Fund; $2,254,000 to the Emergency Dispatch Fund; and $200,000 for the Federal Grant Fund.

Projected occupational tax revenues -- at $9.75 million -- are up $1.25 million over last year. Isaacs explained she cut projections last year in anticipation of reduced revenues but occupational tax monies not only held but, according to Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, actually increased by some $500,000 (including net profit revenues).

"It was better last year to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Isaacs said. "We did better than I could have dreamed or hoped for."

Judge Kelley took the opportunity to praise the court members.

"What we're accomplishing together…we're seeing unprecedented growth," he said. "We've not raised taxes one time. We've been doing more with less, making smarter decisions and it shows. Kudos to you all."