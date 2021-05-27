The Armed announce record release shows

In April, The Armed released their outstanding new album ULTRAPOP, one of our favorite albums of the past month. And in early 2022, the group will be playing a trio of release shows in the United States. The band will be playing one in Los Angeles, one in New York and one in their hometown, Detroit. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Thursday. Check out all three dates below and on the poster above, and watch the band’s recent video for “An Iteration.”