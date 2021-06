CINCINNATI (AP) -- A rain delay changed Freddy Peralta's plan to pitch deeper into Thursday's game. The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen seamlessly finished what he started. Peralta was rolling along through four innings and planning to pitch the fifth before the 37-minute delay. He had given up just two hits, one of them a Joey Votto homer in the second inning, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell decided not to get the right-hander up and warm warm again after the rain.