The under is 4-0 in the last four meetings in Minnesota between the Twins and Houston Astros. The over/under for today's series finale between these teams is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. In addition to the head-to-head trend, the under is 6-0 in Houston's last six games as a favorite, and is 5-1 in their last six games against a right-handed starter. However, something has to give as the over is 5-0 in Minnesota's last five games against a lefty starter, which is what the Twins will face today in Houston's Framer Valdez (2-0, 1.47 ERA). Minnesota counters with Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.46 ERA), who last allowed seven runs over his last two starts.