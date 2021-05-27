Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine shares climb over 3%, most Asian currencies up

By Arundhati Dutta
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

* Philippine stocks hit highest since April 12 * Thailand, Indonesia add over 1% * Thai baht leads gains in currencies By Arundhati Dutta May 27 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks jumped more than 3% on Thursday, leading post-holiday gains in Southeast Asia and recovering losses from May, while Asia's emerging currencies edged higher. The Thai baht, the region's worst-performing currency so far this year, strengthened 0.3% and led more muted gains elsewhere, even as the dollar firmed overnight. The greenback, however, remains far from levels seen in late March, as investors weigh the Federal Reserve's insistence that policy will remain accommodative for some time. "Even with the dollar bounce...major pairs are still kept within established ranges," OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. "Some factors still stacked against the dollar. Fed tapering expectations are still not being priced in. There is significant U.S. data event risk in the coming sessions," referring to the upcoming inflation print on Friday which could revive talk of tapering if the reading is high. Philippine stocks, the region's worst-hit market, climbed 3.2%, extending gains to a third session as investors make up lost ground this year. The Philippines and the region have been battered by the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the country said it would authorise Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds. Most of the region was shut on Wednesday for holidays. Stocks in Indonesia added 1.2%. Thai stocks gained 1.2%, and reached their highest level since May 11. Thailand has altered its coronavirus immunisation strategy to target worst-hit areas and sectors where clusters are most likely to emerge as it reported a record death toll on Wednesday. On the downside, Taiwanese equities fell half a percent, regaining ground as the island looks at more support for business to overcome the pandemic. Taiwan is considering, according to sources, boosting a loan facility to help small and medium sized firms with almost $20 billion available. South Korea's central bank left monetary policy unchanged, but upgraded its economic outlook, leading to concerns about an end to its current accommodative stance. The benchmark stock index fell up to 0.8%, while the won dipped. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 2.6 basis points at 4.958% ** Philippine 3-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 2.5% ** Philippines top index gainers are JG Summit Holdings and Aboitiz Power Corp Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0423 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.07 -5.34 -0.44 3.91 China +0.09 +2.23 0.18 3.65 India +0.00 +0.41 -0.05 9.38 Indonesia +0.17 -1.82 1.20 -1.56 Malaysia -0.04 -2.93 0.07 -2.97 Philippines +0.21 -0.12 3.23 -8.32 S.Korea -0.04 -2.79 -0.26 9.97 Singapore +0.09 -0.21 0.33 10.99 Taiwan +0.13 +2.52 -0.57 12.33 Thailand +0.29 -4.16 0.90 9.20 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Emerging Markets#Southeast Asian#Asian Stocks#Major Currencies#Stock Investors#The Federal Reserve#Ocbc Treasury Research#Indonesian#Jg Summit Holdings#Aboitiz Power Corp Asia#Fx Fx#Federal Reserve#Emerging Markets#Philippine Stocks#Thai Stocks#Taiwanese Equities#Fed Tapering Expectations#Inflation#Sectors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Related
MarketsValueWalk

Strategies to trade the most popular currency pairs with the U.S. dollar

The foreign exchange market lets you trade almost any world currency against another, exchanging them at the current going rate of both currencies. However, some currency pairs are traded more often than others. The U.S. dollar is especially important in forex, so many of the most popular pairs include the dollar.
Marketsinvesting.com

Emerging Markets Heat Up

Many emerging markets are far behind in battles against covid but the market is increasingly looking forward to a time of stronger growth and commodity exports. Cryptos resume their plunge amid fresh reports of China's crackdown on suspicious accounts. The US JOLTS report for April showed job openings soared by nearly one million to a new record high. All currencies are down vs the US dollar today, except for CHF.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks dip on tech slump; U.S. inflation data in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, led by tech heavyweights, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank policy meeting this week. The won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 8.11 points, or 0.25%, at 3,239.72, as of 0149 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.24% and 2.35%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slid 0.25% and 0.41%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 132.7 billion won ($118.97 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Market participants look to Thursday's U.S. consumer price index data for further clues regarding inflation, and how it could influence the Federal Reserve's timetable for tightening its monetary policy. ** South Korea's unemployment rate edged up in May after falling to an eight-month low in the prior month, but the number of people employed continued to rise at a sharp pace, underpinning hopes for a gradual recovery in the labour market. ** A separate central bank data showed the economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in the first quarter, revised up from a 1.6% growth estimated in late April. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,114.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.4. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.95. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.151%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.105%. ($1 = 1,115.4500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
StocksBusiness Insider

Little Movement Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has ticked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering just a single point or 0.1 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday. The global forecast...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Wednesday, following the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are refraining from making significant moves ahead of the release of the U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday, for indications on the outlook for the world's biggest economy. Traders are also cautious amid the high coronavirus cases in most markets in the region. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on financials boost as COVID-19 cases fall

BENGALURU, June 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up to hover near record highs on Wednesday, with heavyweight financial companies leading gains, as risk sentiment improved on strength in global markets and declining COVID-19 cases at home. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 15,763.85, while the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares boosted by consumer staples, material stocks

June 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in consumer staples and material stocks, as the island nation received more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the pandemic. * The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.29% at 7,564.26. The index has posted gains in...
Stocksiweller.com

Asian markets struggle

Equities around the world are sitting close to record or multiyear highs after a stellar rally lasting more than a year, fueled by central bank largesse, vast government stimulus worth trillions of dollars, the rollout of vaccines and easing lockdowns in major economies.. “Wall Street should see investor demand improve...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso extends gains; Peru's sol steadies after plunge

* Mexican peso extends gains to third straight session * Peruvian sol stabilizes after hitting record lows * Brazilian retail sales surge in April (Adds details, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal June 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso extended gains on Tuesday as sweeping changes to market-friendly policies seemed less likely following mid-term elections, while the Peruvian sol stabilized after falling to fresh record lows. The Mexican peso extended gains to a third straight session as the make-up of the lower house of the Congress following Sunday's elections is seen as less conducive to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's agenda. Markets were especially worried about constitutional changes impacting the energy sector and independent entities. "The main source of surprise in Sunday's election was (the ruling party) MORENA's low vote count, relative to pre-election polls ... This, we think, should be interpreted as a hidden rejection vote towards the ruling party by Mexican voters," Credit Suisse strategists wrote in a note. The currency is up about 1% for the year thanks to a rally since Friday. Peru's sol was flat after falling another 1% earlier in the session to new lows following a presidential election on Sunday. Socialist candidate Pedro Castillo held a slight lead over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori with 95% of the votes counted. Fujimori alleged "irregularities" in the counting on Monday. The currency has lost almost 8% since Castillo's surprise win in the first round vote in April. Ratings agency S&P on Tuesday said it's too early to assess the fallout from election uncertainty. Castillo on Monday sought to assuage markets, saying he would respect the central bank's autonomy should he be elected. A spilt vote could be a silver lining as it would make it difficult for Castillo to pass dramatic reforms, analysts say. "As per article 116 of the Peruvian constitution, the next president of Peru takes office on 28 July, 2021. Therefore, we would expect that any legal challenges would need to be addressed and resolved before that date," Credit Suisse said. Chile's peso dipped 0.1%. Data on Tuesday showed Chile's consumer prices rose 0.3% in May, while rolling 12-month inflation hit 3.6%, within the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. Brazil's real continued to pull back after hitting six-month highs last week. Data on Tuesday showed Brazilian retail sales rose in April at their fastest rate in more than 20 years, kicking off Latin America's largest economy's second quarter on a strong footing. Consumer stocks, Via Varejo, Lojas Americanas and Magazine Luiza were among the top gainers on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index after the data. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1376.73 -0.28 MSCI LatAm 2670.63 -0.56 Brazil Bovespa 129484.05 -0.99 Mexico IPC 50944.56 -0.94 Chile IPSA 4158.47 0.66 Argentina MerVal 66328.40 -2.675 Colombia COLCAP 1253.48 0.65 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0342 0.07 Mexico peso 19.7137 0.43 Chile peso 717.3 -0.20 Colombia peso 3592.35 0.36 Peru sol 3.9248 0.30 Argentina peso (interbank) 95.0100 -0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 153 2.61 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - World stock prices teetered near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off tapering its economic stimulus. Attention was focused on Thursday’s release of U.S. consumer price data...
BusinessBloomberg

China Factory Inflation Soars to 2008 High on Commodity Boom

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Surging commodity costs drove China’s factory-gate inflation to its highest level since 2008 in May, further adding to global price pressures. The producer price index climbed 9% from a year earlier, following a 6.8%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Zijin and Citic Metal to buy copper from DRC mine

(Reuters) - China’s Zijin Mining Group said on Wednesday one of its subsidiaries and trader Citic Metal would each buy 50% of the copper production from the recently-launched first phase of its Kamoa-Kakula mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The deals will see wholly-owned Zijin unit Gold Mountains...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China defends cultural links with Japan amid online nationalist fury

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry defended the value of cultural exchanges with Japan on Wednesday after Chinese intellectuals came under heavy attack from nationalists online for attending events sponsored by the Japanese government over many years. The ministry's mild tone contrasted with the hardline "wolf warrior diplomacy" it has often favoured on international issues, especially those concerning Japan, whose brutal wartime occupation of China is a touchstone for Chinese nationalists.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains ground as U.S. bond yields slide

* Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.4% * Canadian 10-year yield hits a near 3-month low TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, while investors awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada. U.S. bond yields and the U.S. dollar fell as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is some way off tapering its economic stimulus. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by signs of strong fuel demand in western economies and fading prospects of Iranian supplies returning. U.S. crude prices rose 0.4% to $70.36 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2070 to the greenback, or 82.85 U.S. cents. Last week, the loonie touched a six-year high at 1.2007, bolstered by soaring commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. The central bank's interest rate announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The benchmark rate is expected to be left on hold at 0.25% until the fourth quarter of 2022 but further reduction in the pace of bond purchases could happen as soon as next quarter, a Reuters poll showed. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell as much as 3.6 basis points to 1.417%, its lowest level since March 11. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Philippine president spars with Pacquiao over South China Sea

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stoked a feud with boxer Manny Pacquiao by criticising his “shallow” foreign policy knowledge, after the senator and eight-division champion said he found the leader’s stand on the South China Sea was “lacking”. In a late night interview with SMNI news channel...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

India raises local rice purchase price amid farmer protests

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has raised the price at which it will buy new-season common rice varieties from local farmers by 3.9%, the agriculture minister said, as New Delhi tries to please farmers that have been protesting over three new agricultural laws. The hike could encourage farmers to expand the...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Asian stocks generally lower, Australian market however edges up

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets were on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday, mirroring events on Wall Street overnight. Most of the major indices lost ground, however, the Australian All Ordinaries managed a small gain. The key index rose 11.70 points or 0.14 percent to 7,542.30. In Japan, the...