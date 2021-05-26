Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ecobank To Host Second Agribusiness and Food Security Summit

By Temitayo Sikiru
investorsking.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll is now set for the 2nd edition of the Ecobank Agribusiness and Food Security Summit organized in association with the Vanguard Economic Forum Series. The primary content objective of the summit is to discuss the role of technology and digitisation across the agricultural value chain. The virtual summit with the theme: Digitizing the agricultural value chain for unlocking productivity, economic growth and food security, is scheduled for June 3rd, 2021 by 11 am prompt and will be broadcast and streamed live via zoom and across vanguard newspapers and Ecobank social media channel platforms.

investorsking.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godwin Emefiele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Production#Food Insecurity#Ecobank Nigeria#Agricultural Sector#Global Finance#Global Development#Corporate Development#Global Partners#Smedan#Nirsal#Nabg#Partnership For Delivery#Iita#Md Ceo#Managing Partner#Sahel Partner#Afex Commodities Exchange#Agribusiness#Ecobank Digital Series#Pan African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Worldinvestorsking.com

ITFC, UNIDO Partner to Support Egypt’s Cotton Sector

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) today held a high-level bilateral meeting to highlight two project agreements in a virtual kick-off ceremony with Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of ITFC and LI Yong, Director General of UNIDO. Following the ceremony, the ongoing strategic partnership between the two entities was further discussed.
Agriculturecgiar.org

Disentangling food security from subsistence agriculture in Malawi

Malawi’s many smallholders rely heavily on rainfed, low-input subsistence farming to meet their food needs. Yet for most rural Malawian households, subsistence agriculture cannot consistently produce enough food to ward off hunger. Nor can they rely on the country’s weak markets to buy additional food they may require or to profitably sell their agricultural products throughout the year. Government policies have long prioritized agricultural production among marginal farmers for food security rather than broader policies of economic diversification, market expansion, and growth. The book identifies crucial changes that could improve food security and, in the long term, facilitate agricultural transformation. Decades of research in Malawi are synthesized to propose policy solutions for the country’s persistent food insecurity and for agricultural transformation that could drive long-term economic growth. This work should be useful to policymakers, development specialists, and others concerned with how Malawi or other countries facing similar rural economic development challenges can realize sustainable food security.
Worldfao.org

Elevating voices of cities at the UN Food Systems Summit

The year 2021 marks the beginning of the Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, and Food systems that are healthier, more sustainable and equitable are key to achieving many of the SDGS. COVID-19 also revealed how important resilience of food systems is. However, overall...
AgricultureVoice of America

Increasing Food Security in Africa

PCUSA guest host Kim Lewis speaks with Atsuko Toda, acting vice-president of the African Development Bank's Agriculture, Human and Social Capital about the latest breakthroughs to boost food production and ensure food security in Africa. Toda also shares highlights from the recent high level virtual "Leaders' Dialogue" presented by the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD.
WorldMitchellrepublic.com

Summit secures $2.4B for COVID shots for poor countries

GENEVA/ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - Dozens of countries on Wednesday pledged nearly $2.4 billion to the COVAX vaccine-sharing plan to widen availability of COVID-19 shots to people in poorer nations who have so far come up short. The announcements, ranging from $2,500 from island nation Mauritius to millions of dollars...
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

A blueprint for action to attract private investment in climate adaptation for infrastructure

To address climate change we must be diligent and bold about adaptation and resilience in infrastructure development. Promoting sustainable infrastructure solutions will also be crucial in the immediate aftermath of COVID as fiscal stimulus that creates jobs and connectivity fuels economic dynamism. These may be easy words to type, but with an estimated annual infrastructure investment gap of $1 trillion, it’s hard to imagine where budget-constrained governments will find the resources.
Businessthepaypers.com

Thailand's Central Bank selects Giesecke+Devrient to design CBDC prototype

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has selected Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a Germany-based technology company, to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) prototype. BoT chose G+D for the proof-of-concept retail CBDC project, according to CoinDesk. The bank has allocated USD 320,000 for the project, which includes taxes, transportation, registration fees, and other expenses.
Worldpmldaily.com

Uganda to receive UGX. 3.5 trillion loan from IMF

WASHINGTON , DC — A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Mr. Amine Mati conducted virtual missions to Uganda from February 2-March 5 and from May 25-May 28, 2021 to discuss a 36-month program under the Extended Credit Facility. At the conclusion of the mission, Mr....
Worldmelodyinter.com

Finance Ministry: Malaysia received RM336m from Deloitte for 1MDB, SRC settlement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Malaysian government announced today that it has received the remittance of US$80 million (RM336 million) in from an out-of-court settlement related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from international audit firm Deloitte PLT. The Finance Ministry said the monies deposited into Malaysia’s Assets Recovery Trust...
Personal Financebeincrypto.com

Russia’s Central Bank Governor: CBDC Is Future for Country’s Financial System

Russia’s central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, believes that digital currencies will be the future of financial systems as the country’s economy moves more online. Moscow published a consultation paper back in October on the feasibility of the digital ruble and is looking to launch their central bank digital currency (CBDC) by the end of the year. Nabiullina believes the transition to a CBDC would fill the demand for a fast and cheap payment system in Russia, she told CNBC news.
Middle Eastfairfieldcitizenonline.com

World Bank: Lebanon's crisis among world's worst since 1850s

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s severe economic and financial crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years, the World Bank said in a report released Tuesday. The World Bank said that since late 2019, Lebanon has been facing compounded challenges,...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Israel to Open Economic Office in Abu Dhabi to Boost Gulf Investment

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel plans to open an economic attache office in Abu Dhabi this summer to attract foreign investment and boost economic relations with Gulf states and the broader Arab world, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday. This follows a U.S.-brokered normalisation of ties between Israel and the United...
Businessthesierraleonetelegraph.com

IMF Approves $14.4 Million for The Gambia as Covid hits tourism sector

The IMF Executive Board has approved an immediate disbursement of about US$ 14.4 million to The Gambia to help meet the country’s financing needs and support the post-pandemic recovery. According to the IMF, “The authorities deserve praise for the strong performance under the IMF-supported program and their ability to maintain...
Agriculturehydroreview.com

Tanzania secures additional funding for 50-MW Malagarasi hydropower project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will loan the government of Tanzania $140 million to finance construction of the 50-MW Malagarasi hydropower plant. The agreement will cover a $120 million sovereign loan from the bank, plus $20 million from the Africa Growing Together Fund, administered by the bank. The money will...
LotteryUS News and World Report

Chinese Central Bank's Digital Yuan Given Trial by Lottery

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing will launch a lottery in June giving out free online wallets containing 200 digital yuan ($31.34) to winners, in another trial for the central bank's eCNY, according to a notice on the city's government website. The "red envelopes" - a reference to China’s traditional...