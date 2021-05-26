Ecobank To Host Second Agribusiness and Food Security Summit
All is now set for the 2nd edition of the Ecobank Agribusiness and Food Security Summit organized in association with the Vanguard Economic Forum Series. The primary content objective of the summit is to discuss the role of technology and digitisation across the agricultural value chain. The virtual summit with the theme: Digitizing the agricultural value chain for unlocking productivity, economic growth and food security, is scheduled for June 3rd, 2021 by 11 am prompt and will be broadcast and streamed live via zoom and across vanguard newspapers and Ecobank social media channel platforms.investorsking.com