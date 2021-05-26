Cancel
Public Health

As COVID-19 Cases Fall, Pandemic Expert Urges Americans To 'Take The Lessons Of This Seriously'

ypradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Here & Now spoke to pandemic expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, she said “the gates of Hades have been opened” as the virus ripped through the U.S. This was in November of 2020, just after the massive, maskless Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota...

www.ypradio.org
Public Health
The Independent

‘Pandemic is over’ if new Covid variants are not increasing hospital admissions, vaccines expert says

The “pandemic is over” if new Covid-19 variants are not sending more people to hospital, a vaccines expert says – but he urged the government to wait “a few more weeks” to know for certain.Professor Andrew Pollard, from the University of Oxford, said the weekend data – suggesting strong protection against the Indian variant after two jabs – was the “wrong exam question”.Ministers have seized on the Public Health England figures to say the prospects for lifting all remaining Covid restrictions on 21 June are “looking good”.But Prof Pollard said what mattered is whether infections have been “uncoupled” from hospitalisations...
Kidswfxb.com

Experts Are Encouraging Young Americans To Get The Covid-19 Vaccine

Medical experts are encouraging, now more than ever, for younger kids to get the Covid-19 Vaccine. At least 25 states, and Washington, D.C. have fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents, according to new data by the CDC. But that number for young Americans is at a much lower rate, with less than 2% of kids ages 12 to 15 having received at least one dose. Even though children don’t face a high chance of serious illness, they still risk long-term symptoms if they fall ill from Covid.
Public Healthcgdev.org

Lessons from India: When COVID-19 Cases are Low, Prepare for the Next Wave

After its first wave peaked in September 2020, India declared victory over COVID-19. With reported cases decreasing, vaccines on the horizon, and social restrictions lifted, life began returning to normal. But today, India’s health system is overwhelmed and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. India, like Brazil, Uruguay, and the UK,...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global COVID-19 cases near 168 million; CDC urges unvaccinated to take cautions over holiday weekend

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.48 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.16 million and deaths with 590,941, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 131 million people, or 39.5% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 164 million, or 49.5% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50% are now fully vaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned unvaccinated Americans that they will need to take precautions over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and will need to wear face masks in public and socially distance, the New York Times reported.
PharmaceuticalsCBS News

Expert discusses report on Wuhan COVID-19 cases, latest on vaccine

A Wall Street Journal report says lab researchers in Wuhan, China, sought hospital care for "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness" in November 2019, a month before the first case of coronavirus was officially confirmed there. Dr. Jessica Justman, senior technical director at ICAP and associate professor of medicine in epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with her reaction, plus insights into reports of heart problems in a small number of vaccinated young adults.
Public Healthtrust.org

Canada's COVID-19 cases seen falling if restrictions maintained

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Canada's third wave of COVID-19 infections should decline steadily through the first part of June, driven lower by health restrictions and the steadily increasing numbers of people who are at least partially vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told...
Public HealthPosted by
FITSNews

Why Is The Covid-19 Case Fatality Rate Not Falling?

As I noted in a recent post, everywhere you look these days the coronavirus pandemic is on the run. Covid-19 cases are down, hospitalizations related to the virus are down and deaths “with Covid” are down. Meanwhile, vaccinations are up … and masks are beginning to come off as American society begins returning to “normal.”
RelationshipsWNCY

Poland to raise limit for wedding guests as COVID-19 cases fall

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will triple the number of guests allowed at large gatherings like weddings, the health minister said on Tuesday, as the country eases COVID-19 restrictions further due to a falling number of cases. With restaurants open for business and children back in schools, Poland has already lifted...
Pharmaceuticalsdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Studies on vaccines, need for possible boosters

NEW YORK — The world’s leading COVID-19 vaccines may offer lasting protection that diminishes the need for frequent booster shots. That’s according to scientists, who are finding clues in how the body remembers viruses. But they say more research is needed and that virus mutations are still a wild card.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Local leaders urge others to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Tahlequah City and Cherokee County officials who have had the COVID-19 vaccine say they highly recommend it to everyone else. According to the World Health Organization, most people either got the vaccine as soon as it rolled out, or they opposed it, while some are still undecided. “The data suggest...
Kidsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covid-19 cases are falling, but experts say kids should still get a vaccine when they can. Here's why

As a pediatric infectious disease specialist, Dr. Amy Edwards has fielded a lot of questions from worried parents during the pandemic. As case numbers drop -- among children, Covid-19 cases have fallen to levels not seen since October -- the question she's getting is: Do younger children really need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when a shot becomes available?