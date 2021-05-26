newsbreak-logo
Many Feared Dead as Boat Capsizes in Kebbi

By Temitayo Sikiru
investorsking.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 140 people have been feared dead as a result of a boat mishap that occurred in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State. It was learned that the incident occurred around 9 o’clock on Wednesday. It was gathered that the boat, which was carrying over 160 people, was en...

investorsking.com
