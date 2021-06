On Thursday night, the USMNT made its long-awaited return to competitive play. The match, against Honduras, ended in a 1–0 victory for the Americans, which, because the game was part of the Nations League tournament, won the team a spot in Sunday’s final. All of that—the match being the first meaningful one in ages, it ending with a win, the win getting the team into the final—mostly just obscures the fact that the U.S.’s performance was awful.