Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sI3pH_0aCp0l6a00
The House with a Clock in Its Walls premiere – London (PA Archive)

Kevin Clark who starred alongside Jack Black as drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 movie School of Rock, was killed in a bike accident on Wednesday, police said.

The Chicago Police Department said the 32-year-old was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street.

Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but did not give additional information.

After starring in School of Rock with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess and the Intentions, which made its debut performance on Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In a post on Instagram, Black called Clark’s death “devastating” and said he was “heartbroken” that it came too soon.

He wrote: “Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human”, adding he frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highwood, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Rock Band#Heading South#Legendary Wooden Nickel#School Of Rock Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Meghan thanks animal lovers for supporting welfare charity

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked animal lovers who have supported a London-based charity to help cats and dogs during the pandemic. Meghan who is patron of Mayhew, said the charity has been able to continue providing support despite the hardship of the past year. The former Suits star said...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

US gun-waving couple plead guilty to misdemeanours

A St Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanour harassment and was fined 2,000 dollars. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour fourth-degree assault and was fined 750 dollars. The...
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Two killed in shooting in western German town

A suspect has been arrested after two people were killed in a shooting in western Germany. The incident took place in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld. Officers found the body of a 48-year-old man, and a seriously wounded woman who died at the scene.
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Sophie celebrates Royal Ascot win on Ladies’ Day

The Countess of Wessex raised her hands in joy and cheered after apparently backing a Royal Ascot winner that came in at odds of 18-1. Sophie was pictured cheering on Loving Dream, ridden by Robert Havlin, before it crossed the line first in the Ribblesdale Stakes on Ladies’ Day. It...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

50 million Americans hit by ‘dangerous' heatwave

A ‘dangerous’ heatwave is hitting the western United States. An estimated 50 million Americans are being affected as excessive heat warnings and advisories have been put in place for Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California. According to the National Weather Service, the heat wave has already broken several ‘all-time records’. Utah’s...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Flying filly Campanelle in good shape for Royal Ascot repeat

Wesley Ward is anticipating a big run from Campanelle as she bids for back-to-back Royal Ascot victories, this time in the Commonwealth Cup. The three-year-old was triumphant in the Queen Mary Stakes last season and followed that up with a Group One win in the Prix Morny at Deauville. A...
TrafficPosted by
newschain

London-Glasgow train journey record bid fails by just 21 seconds

An attempt to break the 36-year-old record for the fastest train journey between London and Glasgow failed by just 21 seconds. Avanti West Coast’s Royal Scot train arrived at Glasgow Central three hours, 53 minutes and one second after its departure from London Euston, according to the operator. The firm...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Max Clark makes Fleetwood switch

Fleetwood have signed former Hull left-back Max Clark. The Sky Bet League One club have announced the 25-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Highbury with the option of a further 12 months. Clark rejoined Hull on a short-term deal in February after a spell with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem...