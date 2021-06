(Undated) – The “post-COVID-19” reopening of Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari has been less than ideal. According to park officials, for the second time in less than two weeks, Holiday World had to deal with a medical emergency. A woman had to be airlifted to a hospital in Evansville Friday after hurting her back on a water coaster. The woman reported back pain after riding the Cheetah Chase water coaster at Splashin’ Safari. Nearly a week ago, an Ohio woman was hospitalized and later died after being found unresponsive on the Voyage rollercoaster. The exact cause of death is still under investigation. However, park officials report that both the Voyage and Cheetah Chase have been inspected and found to be in perfect working order.