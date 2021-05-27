Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus: Different vaccines given to 20 in India jab mix up

BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty people in north India have been given two different coronavirus jabs for their first and second doses. They were given a shot of Covishield (AstraZeneca) in early April, but then got the locally developed Covaxin as part of their second dose in May. India has not allowed the mixing...

www.bbc.com
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India to study AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech vaccine effectiveness against severe Covid

India plans to study the effectiveness of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved in the country — Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — in preventing severe illness.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review cases of around 3,000 to 5,000 people over the age of 45 years. The study is expected to begin next week.National Institute of Epidemiology scientist Tarun Bhatnagar told Reuters that the study will also compare the effects of one dose of AstraZeneca shot as against two shots.He said: “We will compare people who tested negative with people who tested positive with sub-groups to look for those who were symptomatic and those hospitalised or with severe disease.”This comes as India reported 211,298 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,847 deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the European Union sought a huge fine to be imposed on AstraZeneca for its alleged failure to respect a contract with the bloc on the delivery of vaccines.The EU accused the vaccine manufacturer of providing shots to other nations when it had promised deliveries to the bloc’s 27 member countries, according to the Associated Press.AstraZeneca said it has been doing its best to fulfil delivery orders and denied any wrongdoing.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Kosovo buys first coronavirus vaccines as it speeds up rollout

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo said on Friday it agreed to buy 1.2 million Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, the first shots bought by the government as it works to speed up inoculations. Kosovo so far has received around 180,000 vaccines, mostly from an EU-funded programme. “Kosovo has secured 1.2 million vaccines in...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Half of people in their 30s in England have now been given Covid jabs

More than half of people in their 30s in England have received a coronavirus vaccination in a period of little over two weeks, new figures reveal. NHS England said that, since it began opening up the vaccine rollout to this age group on May 13, some 53% of those aged 30 to 39 have been given at least one dose.
Public Healthwesm913.org

Want To Mix 2 Different COVID-19 Vaccines? Canada Is Fine With That

Canada's public health agency says people can mix COVID-19 vaccines if they want to, citing cases where local supply shortages or health concerns might otherwise prevent some from completing their two-dose vaccination regimen. The new recommendations come after safety concerns were raised linking the AstraZeneca vaccine to the potential for...
Pharmaceuticalsnewpaper24.com

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine much less efficient, nonetheless protects towards variant from India: French examine – NEWPAPER24

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine much less efficient, nonetheless protects towards variant from India: French examine. The Pfizer vaccine is barely much less efficient however seems to nonetheless shield towards the extra transmissible Covid-19 variant first recognized in India, in keeping with a examine by France’s Pasteur Institute.“Regardless of barely diminished efficacy, the Pfizer vaccine in all probability protects” towards the Indian variant, in keeping with laboratory check outcomes, mentioned Olivier Schwartz, the institute’s director and co-author of the examine that was revealed on the BioRxiv web site forward of peer evaluate.The examine sampled…
Public Healthalaturkaonline.com

India registers 114,460 coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI (AA) – India recorded its lowest daily coronavirus numbers in two months on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry. "India reports 1.14 Lakh [114,460] daily new cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 60 days," said a statement from the ministry. It said the total coronavirus mark...
Healthriverbender.com

India to provide free vaccines to all in major policy shift

India's federal government will provide free coronavirus shots to any adult starting later this month and take back control of the country's vaccination drive, marred by delays and shortages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday. The changes reverse a policy launched in April which tasked states and the private sector...
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

Daily briefing: Coronavirus variants given Greek names

New naming scheme aims to cut confusion and avoid geographical stigmas. Plus, space junk hits the ISS and citizen scientists study swarming cicadas. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free every day? Sign...
Healthkeralakaumudi.com

India to have enough vaccine doses to inoculate up to one crore people per day; entire population will be vaccinated by December

NEW DELHI: Underlining that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava on Tuesday expressed confidence that India's entire population will be vaccinated by December 2021. Briefing the press on Covid and vaccination-related updates in the country, Bhargava stressed that the Covid positivity rate should be below 5 percent for a week and over 70 percent vulnerable population should be vaccinated in order to lift restrictions in districts. "We need to be patient. We have administered nearly as many vaccine doses as the United States. There is no shortage of vaccines. By mid-July or August, we will have enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December," he said.
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Mix and match’ Covid booster jabs may be offered in UK

Ministers are considering giving people a different type of Covid vaccine as an autumn booster, it has emerged, after early results from “mix and match” trials appeared to show promise for an enhanced immune response. Four different coronavirus jabs have been approved for use in the UK, with more under...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

India cautiously starts to open up as coronavirus cases decline

Businesses in two of India’s biggest cities were reopening on Monday as several states began a phased easing of lockdown measures, with the number of new coronavirus infections in the country continuing to decline. India’s capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the Delhi Metro, which...
HealthVice

India’s Legendary Truck Art is Now Urging People to Get Their Vaccine Jabs

Trucks in India carry a kaleidoscope of colours, art, slogans and symbols — a distinct characteristic of the beast that rolls down the highways, connecting far-flung areas of the country. With close to 8.5 million trucks plying on Indian roads, the trucking industry is India’s backbone when it comes to the supply of essential services. Now, these trucks are carrying inventive messages promoting vaccination across the country, with the wording as cheeky as ever.
Public Healththegirlsun.com

Covid vaccine: What’s your risk of catching coronavirus after having the jabs?

King’s College London shared preliminary results of their data analysis of more than 1.1 million app contributors to the Covid Symptom Study. All participants had either had one or two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab. Two weeks post injection – when full immunity kicks in – reduced the chances of becoming infected with Covid. However there was one caveat, following vaccination, your individual risk of infection depended on the prevalence of Covid in your area at any given time.