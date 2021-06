A group of Salina dancers is preparing to perform on the first Friday of July. According to Salina Arts and Humanities, for the July 2 First Friday you can head downtown to enjoy a performance by Salina Community Theater’s elite dance troupe, Iron Street Dance Company. Their performance starts at 6 p.m. at the outdoor public plaza next to Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, near the corner of N. Santa Fe Ave. and W. Ash St.