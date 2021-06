Silencer Central has cut the hassle that comes with buying a suppressor. Before we get started, I want to make two things clear. Yes, it's legal to own a suppressor (in most states), and I firmly believe every hunter should have at least one. That's how much I believe in the sound-moderating device most popularly known as a “silencer.” And, to be 100 percent honest, I'm saying that as someone who doesn't currently own a suppressor. But God and the ATF willing, that's about to change, thanks to one company that has made suppressor buying simple: Silencer Central.