Sedgwick County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1152 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Eisenhower National Airport, or near Downtown Wichita...moving northeast at 25 mph. wind gusts to around 50 mph will be likely with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Andover, Haysville, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Goddard, Maize, Sedgwick, Colwich, Downtown Wichita, Kechi, Eastborough, Bentley, West Wichita, East Wichita, Eisenhower National Airport, Northeast Wichita, Mcconnell Air Force Base and South Wichita.

alerts.weather.gov
