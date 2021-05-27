Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southern Jewell County in north central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1153 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ionia to near Cawker City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glen Elder around 1200 AM CDT. Mankato and Jewell around 1210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Beloit, Randall, Montrose, Formoso and Scottsville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH