A Strong but Changed Retail Industry Looks to the Future

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe retail industry is now doing better than many retailers expected last year as stores, offices, and schools shut down across the country. In fact, compared to last year, discretionary retail sales revenue in the U.S grew 17% from January 1 through May 8, 2021, according to The NPD Group. Even more strikingly, retail sales increased 18% over 2019. Growth in the U.S. economy continues to rise as vaccination rates increase and as more consumers, as well as businesses and schools, begin to map their post-pandemic paths forward.

Retailhow2shout.com

Technological advancements that will transform the landscape of the retail industry

The retail industry in India has been picking pace in the past few years and evolving by the passing day. The sector has leveled up in business statistics and been welcoming towards the latest technological progressions. Analyzing the current situation, it is evident that COVID has severed the overall profitability of the retail industry. However, the sector is recovering well from the damage. The retail market in India is rejigging itself to sustain and prosper under the current circumstances while building a better tomorrow for the sector.
Retailnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Retail Pack Fresh Chestnut Mushroom Market 2020 by global industry trends, sales revenue, industry growth, development status, top leaders, future plans and opportunity assessment 2025

Retail Pack Fresh Chestnut Mushroom Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Retail Pack Fresh Chestnut Mushroom Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Retail Pack Fresh Chestnut Mushroom Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
RetailFurniture Today

Retail Doctor says brick-and-mortar future is bright

HIGH POINT — The future for brick-and-mortar sleep retailers is bright, and physical stores will remain competitive by ramping up consumer service and training team members to deliver an exceptional experience, the Retail Doctor Bob Phibbs said at the Furniture Today Bedding Conference. “The future relies on retailers being brilliant...
Retailbain.com

How Department Stores Can Thrive in the Future of Retail

Extreme turbulence is nothing new to the retail industry. Before 2020, retailers faced a number of challenges, which were only amplified by the pandemic. However, department stores now have unique opportunities to reposition themselves to thrive in the future. In this webinar, Marc-André Kamel, who leads our Global Retail practice, and Sam Thakarar, a partner with our Retail practice, discuss the changing landscape for department stores, new consumer expectations, and how companies can adapt to the evolving rules of retail.
RetailInternational Business Times

UK Retail Industry: Thousands Of Stores May Close Over Unpaid Debt

With $4.1 billion (2.9 billion British pounds) in accumulated rent debts, roughly two-thirds of major U.K. retailers face legal action for unpaid rent by the end of June, potentially leaving thousands of brick-and-mortar stores in peril. Without government intervention, retailers could see a "tsunami of closures," London-based British Retail Consortium (BRC) said Sunday in a press release.
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Experts predict strong retail growth as pandemic improves

ATLANTA — As life beings returning to normal, many are wondering how Georgia's industries will rebound. Throughout the pandemic, we've seen a big push for people to shop local and support small businesses, but for some areas of the retail industry, business has boomed during the pandemic, and that trend is expected to continue as conditions improve.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Study: Consumer appetite for brick-and-mortar retail remains strong

Consumers' desire for brick-and-mortar retail remains high, even with the growth of online shopping during the pandemic year. That’s according to a report from international research and data analytics group YouGov, which found that brick-and-mortar continues to be the go-to method (78%) for purchasing everyday essential items such as food, drinks toiletries and more. Conversely, online retail channels are the preferred channel (72%) for discretionary items such as shoes, clothing, and electronics (72%). The study found that the top reasons people shop in brick-and-mortar include physically experiencing products (62%), the ability to try things in store (53%) and speed of purchase (45%).
Retailkamcity.com

Future Retail Webinar: Key Consumer Trends

Join Bulbshare on 3rd June for 45 minutes of unmissable industry insights as they unpack the key retail trends set to shape the next 18 months. Simon Betts: Client Director, FMCG, Bridgehead / Previously Head of Customer Proposition, Tesco. Louise Hughes: Collaboration Director, Bulbshare / Previously Retail Strategy Expert, Boots,...
RetailWRAL

Retail industry unable to find new workers post-pandemic

Since the pandemic, the retail industry has been struggling. Employers are having a hard time finding workers, as some childcare and schools remain closed. Children under 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine, making hiring more difficult. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
Financial Reportsirei.com

First-quarter U.S. retail earnings strong but moderation expected

U.S. retail earnings for the first quarter (ending April) are proving to be a perfect storm of strength, as ongoing tailwinds from government stimulus and discretionary budget savings from reduced services spend mixed with budding enthusiasm over vaccines, reopenings and some return to normalcy, according to Fitch Ratings. Industry behemoths such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot reported first-quarter 2021 revenue up 15 percent to 40 percent above first-quarter 2019 levels. Many categories are maintaining the strong trajectories experienced in 2020, with weaker segments such as department stores “joining the party” due to easing comparisons and a budding desire to refresh wardrobes in anticipation of more time spent outside the home.
Cell Phoneswebeenow.com

The mobile industry recovers strongly and increases sales by 27%

The sale of smartphones grew strongly in the first quarter according to data from Canalys, 27 percent year-on-year to 347 million units. The mobile industry fell sharply in 2020. Component supply problems in some areas due to closures derived from the pandemic; market saturation; lack of innovation or that simply users, students and professionals chose to make investments in another type of electronic product such as PCs for teleworking, home study or home entertainment.
BusinessThe Daily Star

UK stocks flat as miners stymie strong retail sales

London's FTSE 100 was flat on Friday, posting a weekly loss, as weakness in mining stocks countered a bigger-than-expected jump in retail sales and business activity. The blue-chip index was flat, with miners Anglo American Plc, Glencore Plc, and Rio Tinto falling between 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

'My challenge is to master industry changes'

Q: Describe your company. A: My company is dedicated to improving the lives of my clients through my expertise as an over 20-year veteran of the health insurance industry. I work with small employer groups under 50 employees, individuals on Medicare and the individuals under 65 using the health care exchange and the private off-the-exchange plans.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Industry Must Rethink the Future of the Workplace: Finra Chair

The debate around the future of the workplace post-pandemic has only grown as firms are bringing back to offices their employees, many of whom want flexible arrangements moving forward, according to a discussion raised yesterday at the 2021 Finra Annual Conference. The future of the workplace needs to be rethought,...
RetailNew Haven Register

What the Future of Ecommerce Looks Like

Commerce and work have been staples of the human experience throughout history, and though there have been changes over time, few have been as drastic as what we have seen over the past decade, and to a much more dramatic extent, in the past year. The disruptions, restrictions on movement and other activities that resulted from the pandemic led to in an acceleration of several shifts that were taking place in the worldwide business environment. The upside is that there are many opportunities for disruption by savvy entrepreneurs and investors who are willing and able to take advantage of the reigning trends.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

When It Comes To The Retail Core Banking Solutions Market, The Future Is Bright

Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Market report provides analyses, information, industry statistics, and insights. The updated report helps you track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Retail Core Banking Solutions Market. In 2021, you need to understand Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Trends more than ever. Market.biz will help you get a real picture of the industry landscape. So that you can determine the direction it is heading in.
RetailCSO

Respond To Changing Retail Needs With An Intelligent Supply Chain

As the pandemic spread, the retail industry was besieged with several challenges. Suddenly, they were tasked with modernizing their entire ecosystem – while dealing with a heavily affected supply chain to provide even essential commodities to their customers. In addition, consumer and social demands have a noticeable impact on the retail supply chain, driving companies toward creating a more transparent and efficient supply chain – one that’s swift as well as personalized while leading with several social and ecological challenges.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Build Automation Tools Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Build Automation Tools Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Build Automation Tools Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Build Automation Tools businesses are struggling...
New York City, NYtotalfood.com

A Changing Restaurant Industry in the New Normal

Article contributed by Joseph Tangredi, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. The restaurant industry has drastically been reshaped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic some restaurants sadly closed and never reopened. Those that managed to stay open had to quickly adapt by figuring out how to survive with takeout and delivery services only, while simultaneously ensuring that their operations were in compliance with federal and state health and safety regulations, and newly enacted labor and employment legislation.