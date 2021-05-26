A Strong but Changed Retail Industry Looks to the Future

Commerce and work have been staples of the human experience throughout history, and though there have been changes over time, few have been as drastic as what we have seen over the past decade, and to a much more dramatic extent, in the past year. The disruptions, restrictions on movement and other activities that resulted from the pandemic led to in an acceleration of several shifts that were taking place in the worldwide business environment. The upside is that there are many opportunities for disruption by savvy entrepreneurs and investors who are willing and able to take advantage of the reigning trends.