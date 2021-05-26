NPPC: Federal Judge Ruling Disastrous for Small U.S. Hog Farmers

The U.S. government is about to distribute more federal aid. It’s to the nation’s farmers. The Biden Administration has begun sending out letters to minority farmers on debt forgiveness, which comes from the trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan. Gary Joyner with the Texas Farm Bureau fears the rules are too restrictive because the $4 billion in federal aid only helps farmers with federal loans. And while that’s part of the mix, there will be some who deserve assistance and will not get it.