CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

If McDavid wins the Hart, it will be the continuation of a very strange coincidental trend

By BarDown Staff
bardown.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt was a disappointing playoff showing for Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers, but it likely won’t lower the overwhelmingly high odds of McDavid winning the Hart Trophy. Awarded to the league’s MVP, the Hart is considered to be one of the highest individual honours awarded yearly. It’s always a hot topic of discussion, and the Hart race is something talked about all year long. In 2020-21, it wasn’t much of a conversation. McDavid’s unbelievable 105 points in just 56 games has essentially crowned him the Hart Trophy recipient.

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

HYMAN THRILLED TO PLAY WITH MCDAVID, DRAISAITL

This offseason, Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland knew he had to improve his forward group, and did so by signing Zach Hyman to a seven-year deal. Hyman, 29, is quite used to playing with top end players, as he spent several seasons on the wing beside Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews. Now, he will have the chance to play beside another superstar in either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Logan Brown’s camp had asked for a trade, he switched agents, and threatened to head overseas. He signed a one-year, two deal with the Ottawa Senators yesterday and it may be in his best interest to have a good camp and hopefully increase his trade value. The Senators have been saying that they just won’t give him away as they still believe he can be an asset.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
bardown.com

The Oilers have added an incredible Joey Moss tribute to their locker room

When the news broke that Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss had passed away last October at the age of 57, the entire sports world was rocked by the loss. After his passing, we saw many touching tribute to Joey Moss and his legacy, but none as fitting as the one the Edmonton Oilers unveiled today.
NHL
bardown.com

The hockey world reacts to Watson going after Pezzetta for his roughing penalty on Parker Kelly

If things weren’t tense before between Montreal and Ottawa it definitely is now. It’s not even the regular season and things are already heating up between the two teams!. Ottawa crushed Montreal 7-2 on friday in some preseason action and you could say that it was a gongshow. The drama started with Habs forward Michael Pezzetta and Sens prospect Parker Kelly. It’s tough to tell who initiated it but what we do know for sure is that Pezzetta completely destroyed him.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Montreal Canadiens
bardown.com

Guy Lafleur's number 4 retired by the QMJHL to start the 2021-22 season

Guy Lafleur is one of the greatest hockey players to ever play the game. A 5-time Stanley Cup champion, Lafleur scored 560 goals and 1,353 points in 1,126 regular season games and 58 goals and 134 points in 128 playoff games over 17 seasons. He also won the Art Ross Trophy and Lester B. Pearson Trophy three times each, the Hart Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy once.
NHL
thetampabay100.com

Rowdies continue winning streak

While the Rowdies record-setting shutout streak ended, the team’s winning ways did not. They defeated Hartford 2-1 upping their winning streak to seven and their unbeaten streak to 10 games. When Hartford scored deep into stoppage time in the second half, it was the first goal the Rowdies had surrendered...
SPORTS
bardown.com

TJ Oshie apparently wants to play defence for the Washington Capitals

At 34 years old you could say that T.J. Oshie has achieved a good amount in his NHL career. We mean, he did win a Stanley Cup in 2015 with the Caps… what more could you want? Well apparently he’s not fully satisfied. Oshie has been in the league for...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bardown.com

Ranking the top 6 NHL captains who I'd love to play for

Imagine making it to the NHL and having your choice of which captain you could play for. Players obviously don’t get that luxury but for the sake of this article… we’re going to pretend they do. Well, just me. The captains of the league are also its biggest beauties, otherwise...
NHL
bardown.com

Binnington surprised his teammates and showed up to handshakes in player gear

Being a goalie is already an indicative trait of a player being quirky, and Jordan Binnington is one of the more hilarious characters in the NHL. Binnington always provides fans and the media with a hilarious sound bite or two, and his antics consistently provide us with a laugh. We’ll never forget the iconic “do I look scared?” moment, among other hilarious quotes.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy