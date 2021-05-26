newsbreak-logo
NHL

TJ Oshie shares very clear message regarding what he wants in the future

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother expansion offseason is on the horizon as the NHL gets ready to welcome the league’s 32nd team, the Seattle Kraken. Similar to what happened three offseasons ago with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kraken chat has been ramping up as the expansion draft get closer. In order to enter...

With NHL expansion draft looming, Oshie wants to stay with Caps originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Through the 2021 season, the upcoming Seattle expansion draft loomed over every personnel decision every team in the NHL made. Now that the campaign is over for the Capitals, that Kraken shadow remains front and center for the team and one of its stars.