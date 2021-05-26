TJ Oshie shares very clear message regarding what he wants in the future

After sweeping the St. Louis Blues, the President's Trophy winning Colorado Avalanche have been waiting a week to find out their next opponent. The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand, only get a one day break before the second round, after the Minnesota Wild took them to Game 7. — The Vegas Golden Knights get a chance for a little revenge against the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Presidents Trophy came down to a tiebreaker on the last day of the regular season, as Vegas and Colorado both finished atop the standings with 82 points. The Avalanche had more regulation wins and took home the hardware, but it’s playoff results that matter. The firepower and skill of some of the league’s best players will be on display in this series, with Game 1 set to go from Colorado on Sunday night.